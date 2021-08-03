Even though a New York concert featuring Lucy Dacus, Bright Eyes and Waxahatchee was postponed over the weekend, it didn’t mean Dacus was going to just sit around and do nothing. Instead, she scheduled a last-minute show at the intimate Brooklyn venue Music Hall of Williamsburg with Louisville’s own Tomberlin.

This was just Tomberlin‘s second live show since the pandemic. Her solo set included some fan requests and a few new songs. Tomberlin also announced that her second album will be on the way soon.

Lucy Dacus played almost every cut from her latest album, Home Video, as well as a couple songs from her second album, Historian. Dacus told the crowd she had her release show for that second LP at he same venue.

One of the highlights of the night was when Lucy Dacus invited Tomberlin to join her for a couple songs… “Going Going Gone” (see the video below) and Sufjan Stevens‘ “Casimir Pulaski Day”.

