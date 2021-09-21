The Lumineers have announced a new album is coming early next year!

Brightside drops January 14th, 2022, and will be the band’s fourth studio release.

Of the album’s title track, lead vocalist Wesley Schultz said in a press release:

“The song ‘Brightside’ was recorded in a single day. It’s like a 15-year-old’s fever dream, an American love story in all its glory and heartbreak. The last couple left, on the run from something and all alone…”

You can check out the track below and/or watch The Lumineers debut “Brightside” on Jimmy Kimmel Live…

