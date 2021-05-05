Laura Marling and Tunng‘s Mike Lindsay have come together for their sophomore release as LUMP. The new album, titled Animal, follows their 2018 self-titled debut, and the announcement came with the release of the title track.

“LUMP is so the repository for so many things that I’ve had in my mind and just don’t fit anywhere in that way,” Marling shared. “They don’t have to totally make narrative sense, but weirdly they end up making narrative sense in some way.”

Animal is set to be released on July 30. Check out the lead single below.