Acclaimed producer Madlib and Grammy-nominated rapper Logic have teamed up as MadGic.

MadGic released a new single over the weekend called “Mars Only pt. 3” with lyrics that tease the release of an upcoming quarantine produced album. No album has officially been announced, but during the three-and-a-half minute song, Logic raps, “Logic and Madlib is MadGic, your catalogue tragic/F*** a underground, f*** a pop sound/Made this whole album in a lockdown, hip hop is our town.”

Check out “Mars Only pt. 3,” the new single from the newly formed duo MadGic below!