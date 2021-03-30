If you were of age in the 80’s, you no doubt remember Madness from their goofily-endearing videos on MTV (yes, kids, that network used to play music videos), as well as irresistibly catchy ska-influenced songs like “Our House” and “One Step Beyond”.

Now the band is being featured in a three-part docu-series airing in the UK in May called Before We Was We: Madness by Madness.

The documentary looks at the band’s early success as part of the “Two-Tone ska scene” and how they honed their own unique sound that kept them in the UK charts throughout the 80’s, as well as their breakup and ultimate reunion. The series also features rare Madness footage plus new interviews with band members, too.

While bigger in the UK than in the States, the band certainly has plenty of fans here, but as yet there’s no word of an American showing of the film. While Madness have announced that the first part of the documentary will be available to watch for free on YouTube on May 1st, it’s unclear if that includes the U.S.

But we can give you a look at the trailer here…

And for the sake of nostalgia, here’s the classic Madness video for “Our House”…

