We got to speak with Lexington, KY’s Magnolia Boulevard before their show at this summer’s Waterfront Wednesday where they wowed the crowd and garnered lots of new fans. We spoke with Maggie Noelle who fronts the group about their plans for the future and how they handled quarantine during the pandemic. We spoke with her before the loss of their drummer, bandmate, and friend Todd Copeland (pictured on far right) who died on September 1st. Our deepest condolences to the band and to Todd’s family. You can listen to our conversation and also hear the song “Ride” from their latest album New Illusion below.