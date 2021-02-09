Atlanta rockers Manchester Orchestra have announced a special livestream performance of their 2017 album A Black Mile to the Surface in its entirety.

Frontman Andy Hull released a statement saying, “We wanted to create a really special live performance for our fans, seeing as we haven’t been able to be together in quite awhile. So we returned to the place where we recorded A Black Mile To The Surface and played the album in its entirety. We are so excited to share this film, for free, to everybody.”

The concert film was recorded in the Asheville, North Carolina studio Echo Mountain. The free livestream premieres this Friday, February 12, 2021, at 8pm EST/5pm PST on YouTube. BrooklynVegan will be presenting a virtual meet and greet with the full band before the main event. An encore presentation is scheduled to be stream on Manchester Orchestra’s Facebook page at February 13, 2021, at 3pm EST/12pm PST. The encore performance will include a virtual meet and greet with Andy Hull, Robert McDowell, and producer Catherine Marks.

“This album and your reception to it has exceeded our expectations, and we felt this the best way to thank you all for supporting our music. This feels like the perfect way to close the Black Mile chapter, and I’m excited to say that this is more than just a concert. It’s also the beginning,” says Hull.

Watch the trailer for A Black Mile to The Surface: The Global Concert Film below.