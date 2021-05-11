Listen for a full hour of Andy Hull’s various projects this evening at 6p ET on wfpk.org/stream

Manchester Orchestra’s Andy Hull and Robert McDowell sit down with Kyle Meredith to discuss The Million Masks of God, and how they see it as a spiritual continuation of A Black Mile To the Surface. We hear about exploring the themes of life through death and what comes after, and its real life inspiration after Robert’s dad passed away. Hull also details the reconciliation that the character makes in his final moments and the relief that comes once the album starts over. Many times, the LP plays as a seamless, rock opera style piece, which became intentional as they explored the music, and we’re told about their process of giving into jams, as well as what the plan is for the live version.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.