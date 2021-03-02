A balanced world is a better world. We can all help forge a more gender-balanced world by celebrating women’s achievements, raising awareness against bias and taking action for equality. Here are some of the fun things we have planned as we spotlight our WFPK Sheroes this month!

TUESDAY, MARCH 2ND

Laura Shine spins all female artists from 3 till 6 pm. Get your request in here!

EVERY FRIDAY IN MARCH at 5 PM

Laura Shine builds a theme around female artists on the Friday Ride Home from 5-6 pm, beginning with a special Vintage Cocktail Hour on Friday, March 5th!

SATURDAYS AT 8 AM and WEDNESDAYS AT 10 PM

Sheroes Radio Show hosted by Carmel Holt. To bring women’s voices together, share our stories and create change. Keep an eye on WFPK social media as we highlight some of our favorite Sheroes throughout the month!

TUESDAY, MARCH 8TH IS INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

From 6 am till 6 pm we’ll play all female identifying artists and chat with some women making change right here in our own community!