You know when you go to see the Tedeschi Trucks Band you will be treated to some astounding guitar courtesy of namesakes Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks. But if Marcus King makes an appearance, well, that’s a triple threat!

Tedeschi Trucks are currently on their Fireside Live tour and brought King onstage for their second set at Hop Springs Beer Park in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Along with keyboardist Gabe Dixon, drummer Tyler Greenwell, bassist Brandon Boone and vocalist Mike Mattison, watch King and Trucks spar for a nearly TWENTY minute version of the Allman Brothers classic “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed”, recorded by David Flamm. (FYI, Trucks is the nephew of late Allman Brothers drummer, Butch Trucks.)

King also joined Susan Tedeschi on the Elmore James tune “The Sky Is Crying”…

