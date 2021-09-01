Married musicians Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey have shared a fun-loving new song and video!

The Ivey-penned tune came about organically and quickly, as he said in a press release, “I wrote this very fast. As I remember I was sitting at the kitchen table and I was calling lines out to Margo in the other room. I was just trying to get a chuckle out of her. ‘You know how many times I’ve dreamt of you?’ … ‘No, how many?’ ‘5,200,562.’ It’s basically an ‘I love you’ song.”

Don’t be alarmed at Ivey’s black eye in the photos and video– it was the result of a mishap playing basketball.

Price said of her hubby, “He had the shiner during the recording too and I couldn’t keep a straight face while we were singing because he was so pitiful and beat up looking. It was perfect actually.”

Check out “All Kinds of Blue” here…

