Margo Price performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday night, backed by an amazing group of vocalists… Adia Victoria, Alison Russell, Kyshona Armstrong and Kam Franklin.

Price and the quartet sang, “Hey Child” from Margo‘s most recent album, That’s How Rumors Get Started, as part of Colbert‘s #PlayAtHome series.

In addition, Price announced a new live EP, Live From the Other Side, which will arrive this Friday. Victoria, Russell, Armstrong and Franklin appear on the EP as well.

Margo Price said in a press release:

“So much has happened since I released That’s How Rumors Get Started into the world in 2020. I hope it kept you warm during those cold, lonely nights. Some things changed for the better, some for the worse. I know I am stronger and wiser than before but there is also an innocence lost, a naivety that we will never have back. When I think of the carefree moments of the old days, I wish I had enjoyed it more but ignorance is bliss, isn’t it?!

I would also like to dedicate this EP to a hero of all of ours—Ms. Tina Turner. Her work has had such a massive influence on me ever since I heard her story and watched her movie What’s Love Got to Do With It when I was just 10 years old. Her strength, talent and truth have inspired me endlessly and I loved performing her interpretation of “Help!” by the Beatles. I believe in the power to manifest your own destiny and I offer Tina’s Buddhist mantra to anyone who may need it: “Namu Myoho Renge Kyo” means “I honor the Universal Mystical Law of Cause and Effect.” Take it with you wherever you go and hope to see you down the highway.”

