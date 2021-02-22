Loretta Lynn released “One’s on the Way” from her album of the same name in 1971 and it remains a country classic to this day. But now the pride of Butcher Hollow, KY., is giving it a reboot with help from another feisty artist who thinks it’s just as relevant today.

Margo Price joins in on a new version of the Shel Silverstein-penned gem for Lynn’s forthcoming album Still Woman Enough— a title inspired by her iconic 1966 hit, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”.

Recorded at the historic Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee, Price chose to participate “because it’s an important song. It was an important song at the time and it’s still an important song—to be able to talk about birth control and women’s rights in country music is legendary.”

Here’s a behind the scenes look at Margo and Loretta in the studio…

Listen to the final result below…

Still Woman Enough drops March 19th.

