A wealth of musical talent got together for a virtual concert last week to support Gibson Guitar’s charity Gibson Gives, which pledges to make music matter to more people one guitar at a time.

Margo Price, Marcus King, Morgan Wade, Sadler Vaden, Joe Bonamassa and Warren Haynes are just some of the Gibson guitar greats that performed. Check out the video below and CLICK HERE to find out more about Gibson Gives’ initiative.

