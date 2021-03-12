Well, this will be a fun combination!

CMT has announced the next pairing of artists for their long-running CMT Crossroads series and we’re fans of both choices.

Margo Price will join Nathaniel Rateliff (backed by his superb band, The Night Sweats) for the next installment which airs Friday, March 26th, at 10 PM ET.

Rateliff said of Price in a statement:

“Through the last five years the band and I constantly crossed paths with Margo Price and her band at Farm Aids, The Outlaw Fest, Newport Folk and more places. Our first chance to hang together was on Willie Nelson‘s bus at Farm Aid. Ever since this I have loved watching her and the band play. She is a hell of a performer and songwriter.”

Price returned the compliment with:

“I am so excited to sing with my friend Nathaniel and both of our bands at Crossroads. Through the years the two of us have sat in and sang with both Willie (Nelson) and his son Lukas, but we have never sang together on our own material. I’m really looking forward to collaborating after all this time.”

Until we get to see them together, enjoy them performing separately below!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream