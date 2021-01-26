One of the many standout tracks on Margo Price‘s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started (produced by Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson) was “Hey Child”, which the singer shares is an old tune stemming from much sorrow.

“‘Hey Child’ was a song that was written back in 2012 not long after my husband Jeremy (Ivey) and I lost our son Ezra,” Margo says. “We were playing shows with our rock and roll band Buffalo Clover and occupying most of the bars in East Nashville. We had begun hanging with a rowdy group of degenerate musician friends and partying harder than The Rolling Stones. We were outsiders to what was going on with mainstream Nashville in every sense and it was the beginning of my bourbon drinking phase. The song was about how many of our talented friends were drinking and partying their talents away but after a few years had passed, we realized it was just as much about us as our friends. I had retired it when the band broke up but Sturgill Simpson resurrected it when he asked me if I would re-record it for That’s How Rumors Get Started.”

That frankness continues with a new video directed by Kimberly Stuckwisch, of whom Price says, “She and I wanted to show pieces of my past lives and how I have moved on. It was both therapeutic and painful to revisit those memories and who I used to be.”

Check out the unflinchingly honest video for “Hey Child”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream