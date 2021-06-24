Producer/DJ Mark Ronson is teaming up with Apple TV+ to release a new docuseries called Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson. The six-part series will “examine sound creation and the revolutionary technology that has shaped music as we know it.” Viewers can expect to see Ronson interviewing an artist about their art and the tech behind it, ending each episode with the producer making a new track using the technology discussed.

Music lovers can look forward to appearances from Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Ad-Rock and Mike D from Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more. Check out the trailer for Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News