For over a decade Rockabye Baby! has been taking the music you love and turning it into soothing lullabies for babies and toddlers.

From Bruce Springsteen to Eminem to Metallica, they’ve covered a lot of musical territory, but they’ve never showcased an entire album. Until now.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Marvin Gaye‘s signature 1971 LP, Rockabye Baby! has announced Lullaby Renditions of Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, due May 21st.

In a statement the lullaby company said:

“The themes of injustice and suffering so poignantly expressed by Mr. Gaye are still terribly relevant today. This project is an opportunity for us to shine a light on them in our own way, and to give back by donating all of our proceeds from sales and streaming of the album to charities addressing these pervasive and ongoing issues.”

Color of Change will be the first charity to benefit from the album.

Check out this sweet (and relaxing) version of “What’s Going On”…

