Photographer and filmmaker (and yes, daughter of a certain famous musician) Mary McCartney will act as director for an upcoming documentary about Abbey Road Studios.

If These Walls Could Sing (taken from a phrase often overheard by visitors) is set to be part of the 90th anniversary celebrations of the storied studios, which begins in November of this year.

McCartney said of the project:

“Some of my earliest memories as a young child come from time spent at Abbey Road. I’ve long wanted to tell the story of this historic place and I couldn’t be collaborating with a better team than John (producer John Battsek) and Mercury Studios to make this creative ambition a reality.”

If These Walls Could Sing will be the first feature-length documentary about the iconic studios.

