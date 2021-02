The National‘s Matt Berninger has shared a track from the forthcoming deluxe edition of his solo album, Serpentine Prison, and no, it’s not a cover.

Along with the lyric video for “Let It Be” Berninger said, “This is a new song about an old frenemy. Not Paul McCartney or Westerberg.”

Give a listen…

The deluxe version of Serpentine Prison comes out digitally March 12th and will include another new song as well as four covers.

