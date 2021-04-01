Max Schneider, better known under the mononym MAX, catches up with Kyle Meredith to detail Colour Vision, his penchant for theatrical writing, and taking influence from Van Dyke Parks, who MAX once portrayed in the film Love and Mercy. The actor/musician also tells us about his love of soul classics, envisioning a musical word that’s Disney-meets-Wes Anderson, and his new outlook after having vocal surgery. MAX then talks about his collaboration with SUGA from BTS as well as the details of what to expect from the upcoming tour.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.