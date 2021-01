Today would have been the great David Bowie‘s 74th birthday and while we’ll never be over his untimely death, it’s always a good excuse to play music from his stellar, ever-evolving catalog!

This morning’s edition of “Mel’s Diner” featured your requests for your favorite Bowie tunes and as usual, you did not disappoint us.

Here’s a playlist of everything that was played, as well as some that didn’t make the cut due to time constraints…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream