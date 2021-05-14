Whether solo, with Talking Heads, or countless other collaborations, the one and only David Byrne continues to be innovative and exciting.

And since today is his 69th birthday, it seemed like a good time to show him some love!

For Mel’s Diner today it was all about your Byrne requests– in any incarnation. While you can’t fit all of his impressive endeavors into one hour, here’s a playlist of everything Mel played, plus some extras that couldn’t be squeezed in…

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.