Today is Jack White‘s 46th birthday, so for today’s Mel’s Diner it was all about your favorite White tunes, whether solo, with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, or his many other collaborations!

In case you missed it or want to hear it again, here’s a playlist of everything Mel played, plus some that didn’t make it due to time constraints. (*Please note that your most requested song of the hour– Jack with Loretta Lynn on “Portland, Oregon”– is not available on Spotify. Sorry*)

