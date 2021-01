Offering proof that there is indeed a holiday for every occasion, this week was apparently “Universal Letter-Writing Week”!

So this morning’s Mel’s Diner featured your requests for tunes that reference writing letters. (Ah, the pre-email and social media days.)

Here’s a playlist of everything that played, plus a few that couldn’t be squeezed into the hour…

Mel’s Diner happens every Friday at 8am– Mel picks the topics, you pick the songs!

