So with today being “Oaks” Day (which sounds like it involves trees) AND Arbor Day (which actually does involve trees) this morning’s Mel’s Diner featured your requests for songs that mention the actual word TREE, or type of tree in the title.

You came up with so many great choices, this may be the biggest Diner playlist yet! Here’s everything Mel played, plus plenty of extras that didn’t make it due to time constraints…

