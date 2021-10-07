The soundtrack for the upcoming film, Cyrano, features new music from The National‘s Aaron Dessner and Bryce Dessner. Plus, Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser wrote lyrics for the film’s songs.

Peter Dinklage stars as Cyrano de Bergerac. Haley Bennett and Kelvin Harrison, Jr. co-star. Cyrano is directed by Joe Wright, who was also behind the camera for Pride and Prejudice and Atonement.

The Cyrano soundtrack, which includes a new song from The National entitled “Somebody Desperate”, arrives December 10th. Glen Hansard also contributes music for the film.

Cyrano is set for a theatrical release on December 31st. Here’s the trailer:

