Wednesday, August 4th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and request a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! Find us on Facebook and Twitter or send an email to studio@wfpk.org. #WFPKMentalHealthDay
RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS
Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19
Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313
Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070
Mental Health Lou
The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741
Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420
An important part of mental health is feeling heard and understood. If you have privilege, we encourage you to do the research, find ways to support Black people and people of color, and make permanent changes in your community to combat racism:
- What is Systematic Racism? – an easy-to-understand video series
- Educational Resources via Black Lives Matter
- Talking About Race – National Museum of African American History
- History of Racist US Laws and their effects throughout American history
- The Road Not Taken – Housing and Criminal Justice 50 Years After the Kerner Commission Report
- Social Exclusion: The Decisions and Dynamics that Drive Racism