Today was another WFPK Mental Health Day, and while we certainly love taking your requests for songs that give you a lift, we also want to make sure you have the resources you need.

This morning Mel Fisher was joined by Dr. Liz McKune, Licensed Psychologist who is the Associate Vice President of Population and Behavioral Health for Passport Health Plan by Molina Health Care.

Dr. McKune shared some valuable information about social determinants of health, which are conditions in the places where people live, learn, work, play, and pray that affect a wide range of health and quality-of-life risks and outcomes.

Listen to their conversation here:

Other resources for help:

Suicide Hotline 1-800-273-8255

Substance Use Disorder Treatment: FindHelpNowKY

Find Help with an Essential Need: FindHelp.org powered by Aunt Bertha

Call “211”.

Passport Health Plan Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline: 1-844-800-5154 if you are a Passport member and are experiencing a behavioral health crisis, a licensed person will answer and assist you in getting to care

Passport Health Plan Member Services: 1-800-578-0603 if you are a member and need help finding a Behavioral Health Provider or would like to be connected with our Case Managers.

NAMI