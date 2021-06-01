Wednesday, June 2nd, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and request a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! Find us on Facebook and Twitter or send an email to studio@wfpk.org. #WFPKMentalHealthDay
RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS
Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19
Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313
Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070
Mental Health Lou
The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1
Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741
Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420