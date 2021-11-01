Wednesday, November 3rd, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and request a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

Find us on Facebook and Twitter #WFPKMentalHealthDay

RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 502-589-4313

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19

Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-489-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line – 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) – 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association: Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420