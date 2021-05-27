Merry Clayton gets on the line with Kyle Meredith to talk about Beautiful Scars, her first new album in over 25 years. The legendary singer discusses why gospel music speaks so deeply to her and the message of perseverance, faith, and how her trust in God got her through after losing both of her legs in a car accident in 2014. Clayton takes us through some of her history of knowing Sam Cooke when she was young, hanging with Muhammad Ali while singing with Ray Charles, and backing up Carole King on Tapestry. We also get the story of how Coldplay’s Chris Martin came to write a song for her as well as a revisit to 1971’s self-titled LP for it’s 50th anniversary, an album that carried important messages then that still ring true today.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.