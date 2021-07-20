Jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington is one of dozens of musicians who have recorded versions of Metallica songs for The Metallica Blacklist, which celebrates the 30th anniversary of the band’s iconic self-titled LP, known to fans as The Black Album. Washington‘s contribution is “My Friend of Misery”.

Metallica members Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo joined Washington and his band on stage Sunday at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles to debut the song live. A fan shot the video of the performance below.

You can preorder The Metallica Blacklist, (which also features many Kentucky artists such as Chris Stapleton, White Reaper, Cage the Elephant and My Morning Jacket) as well as several anniversary editions HERE. The compilation arrives on digital and streaming services September 10th and on vinyl and CD October 1st.

