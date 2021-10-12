Music News Tracks
October 12, 2021

Michael Kiwanuka has returned with a brand new single called “Beautiful Life.” The new song was recorded during creative sessions leading up to Kiwanuka’s next full-length album, and is being shared as the title music for the new documentary Convergence: Courage In A Crisis; the Orlando von Einsiedel-directed film is out on Netflix today.

Kiwanuka said of the new song:

“In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations. Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult. But, I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately, whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But, what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.”

Listen to “Beautiful Life” below.

By Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK.