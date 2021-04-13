Well, here’s a combination that’s tough to beat.

Legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger surprised everyone today with a new track that features Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl playing, well, damn near everything!

As Jagger said in a message on his YouTube page:

“I wanted to share this song that I wrote about eventually coming out of lockdown, with some much needed optimism – thank you to Dave Grohl for jumping on drums, bass and guitar, it was a lot of fun working with you on this – hope you all enjoy Eazy Sleazy !”

Check out the video for this fun rocker of a song…

