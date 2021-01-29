Beastie Boys‘ Mike D has decided to give up some impressive personal items for a very good cause.

On his Instagram page he posted:

“This feels a bit weird to post, but at the same time it would feel wrong not giving y’all a heads up. I was never comfortable holding onto or looking at these awards/accolades that we got through the years. Don’t get me wrong – I’m appreciative of them, it’s just not something I need to look at.”

The items were initially given to Mike D’s mother, but now that she has passed away he wants to raise money for the charity Good Eats.

The items include limited edition Beastie Boys action figures, their MTV award for the “Galactic” video, and multiple gold and platinum records.

Click here if you have the means or inclination to bid on any of the items or to see all that is available.

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream