Ghost of Vroom, the band fronted by Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) along with Andrew Livingston, will release the album Ghost of Vroom 1 March 19th.

The band formed after Doughty released his solo album The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns in 2016 and a planned Soul Coughing reunion never came to fruition.

Give a listen to their new tune, “I Hear the Ax Swinging”…

Ghost of Vroom 1 Tracklist:

More Bacon Than The Pan Can Handle

Memphis Woofer Rock

50,000 Bonus Miles

Revelator

Beat Up Born Where I Come From

Send A Letter To The Moon

I Hear The Ax Swinging

Miss You Like Crazy

Bad Credit No Credit

James Jesus Angleton

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream