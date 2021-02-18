Ghost of Vroom, the band fronted by Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) along with Andrew Livingston, will release the album Ghost of Vroom 1 March 19th.
The band formed after Doughty released his solo album The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns in 2016 and a planned Soul Coughing reunion never came to fruition.
Give a listen to their new tune, “I Hear the Ax Swinging”…
Ghost of Vroom 1 Tracklist:
More Bacon Than The Pan Can Handle
Memphis Woofer Rock
50,000 Bonus Miles
Revelator
Beat Up Born Where I Come From
Send A Letter To The Moon
I Hear The Ax Swinging
Miss You Like Crazy
Bad Credit No Credit
James Jesus Angleton
Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream