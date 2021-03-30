Detroit singer-songwriter Mike Posner just announced his plans to climb the tallest mountain in the world. He has spend the past 18 months preparing his mind and body for the task, and intends to ascend in April.

This is not the first time the Grammy-nominated artist has embarked on an extreme adventure. In 2019, Posner walked across America on a trek that began in Asbury Park, New Jersey and ended in Venice Beach, California. With the climb, the singer is utilizing corporate sponsorship and a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the Detroit Justice Center.

“While my walk across America was about me finding myself, I want my climb to be about others,” he shared.

More information can be found at MikePosner.com.