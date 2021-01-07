Miley Cyrus announced back in October that she planned to release an album of Metallica covers, and she is more than following through with her promise. The 28-year-old artist cited the rockers as one of the main influences of her most recent album Plastic Hearts, and has shared a very eclectic list of guests to bring her Metallica tribute to life. Listeners can expect appearances from Elton John, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers, and acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma.

In an interview with UK radio show Capital Breakfast, Cyrus confirmed a “cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on piano.” She was also happy to share that she’s “got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars” on board. The Plastic Hearts singer said, “I’m so excited about this collaboration. I’m really stoked. I love when ingredients don’t quite fit.”

Miley Cyrus enlisted the help of producer Andrew Watt to make the ingredients work. With credits from Justin Bieber to Ozzy Osbourne, he seems like just the man for the job.

Cyrus dropped her latest Plastic Hearts back in November, and has not yet announced a release for the Metallica covers album. But, the project is clearly well underway, so a 2021 release could very well be in store.