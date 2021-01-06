Louisville’s My Morning Jacket, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers and Wilco are just some of the artists that have created their own Yeti coolers for an auction to benefit musician’s touring crews.

The Beastie Boys, Mavis Staples and Fleet Foxes are also participating in the auction, which runs through January 12th on the Crew Nation Relief Fund website, All proceeds from Yeti’s “One for the Roadies” campaign go to Crew Nation, a relief fund established by Live Nation that helps unemployed live music workers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PHOTO: Yeti/32 Auctions

