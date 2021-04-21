National Geographic has announced a special (and virtual) “Earth Day Eve” celebration happening tonight and it will include some of our favorite artists!

Louisville’s own My Morning Jacket, Willie Nelson, Valerie June, Angélique Kidjo, Maggie Rogers, Rostam, José González, Ziggy Marley and Yo-Yo Ma are just some of the performers who will participate in the festivities.

The livestream will also feature a conversation with Dr. Jane Goodall, the premiere of James Cameron’s new Disney+ series Secrets of the Whales, and a TikTok after party.

Nat Geo’s “Earth Day Eve” virtual celebration streams at 8:30 p.m. ET on their YouTube channel, or on their website.

And don’t forget WFPK’s Earth Day programming happening tomorrow!