Moby is taking the time to look back on his 30-year career by reimagining previously released songs on the new album Reprise. He enlisted the help of the Budapest Art Orchestra to capture and expand his lush production style. A new version of his iconic song “Porcelain” has been released, this time featuring Louisville native Jim James.

Moby describes the album in a statement as more than a best hits compilation, but “a chance to reflect on the way in which art can adapt over time to different settings and contexts.” He added, “I long for the simplicity and vulnerability you can get with acoustic or classical music.”

In addition to Jim James, other Reprise guests include Amythyst Kiah, Kris Kristofferson, Gregory Porter, and more. The 13-track offering will be available on May 28. Listen to “Porcelain” featuring Jim James below.