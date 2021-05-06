Modest Mouse has returned with their first full-length LP in six years. The new album, The Golden Casket, follows 2015’s Strangers To Ourselves and a handful of singles in 2019. The announcement arrived with another new single, “We Are Between.”

According to a press release, you can find the 12 track album “in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science.” Frontman Isaac Brock‘s lyrics explore “themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.”

The Golden Casket is set to be released on June 25th. Hear the new single “We Are Between” below.