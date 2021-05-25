Modest Mouse broke a six-year hiatus at the beginning of the month with the announcement of their upcoming album The Golden Casket. The announcement came with the release of the lead single “We Are Between”, and now the band is back with more news and another new single.

The band announced their official U.S. Tour, and shared a new single called Leave a Light On. The Golden Casket is set to be released on June 25. Check out the tour dates, and listen to the new single “Leave a Light On” below.