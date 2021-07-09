Yesterday, July 8th, marked the (gulp) 40th anniversary of the classic Stevie Nicks and Tom Petty duet “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” and the occasion is being marked with a cover by another impressive duo.

Molly Tuttle enlisted the help of Nathaniel Rateliff to record a version for her EP of cover songs called …but i’d rather be with you, too, a companion to a previously released covers album.

Of Rateliff, Tuttle said:

“Nathaniel has been someone who’s music helped get me through the struggles of this past year and it was such an honor to sing with him on this song that I love. I have always wanted to work up this classic Stevie Nicks/Tom Petty duet with someone and it was a thrill to do it with one of my favorite singers. We recorded our parts remotely but I hope we get to do it in person someday!”

Check out the video for their version of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around”…

