Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

Ron Fisher (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – A song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour (10 – 11 pm)

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source (11 – 12 am)

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.