Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Ron Fisher (12 – 4 pm)

American Routes Independence Day Special (4 – 6 pm)

We dive into the record crates to bring you music of celebration, hope and critique from Nina Simone, Randy Newman, Sly Stone and Jon Batiste. Then, the July 4th roots of American Routes as we go back to the 1990s, deep in the archive, for highlights from The American Roots Independence Day concerts at the Washington Monument on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Join us for spectacular stage performances by the urbane blues hero Charles Brown, the Texas Playboys with Johnny Gimble playing Western swing, Mexican-American Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano, Young Tuxedo Brass with New Orleans jazz, and Hawaiian music and song of slack-key guitar master Ledward Kaapana.

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour (10 – 11 pm)

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source (11 – 12 am)

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.