Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

11:10 am – listen hear! – a deep dive into a new song.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

3-4 pm – A Tribute to Nanci Griffith

Spotlighting the music and life of revered singer-songwriter NANCI GRIFFITH who died August 13, 2021 in Nashville at the age of 68. Musician Mary Gauthier, Middle Tennessee State Dean Beverly Keel and music critic Holly Gleason offer commentary on the special qualities that Nanci Griffith brought to her work that made her one of the most revered songwriters and performers on the music scene.

4-6 pm – A Workin’ Folks Music Mix

Songs about work and American workers featuring Jerry Lee Lewis, Brandi Carlile, Neil Young and many more!

Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

WFPK Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Big Howell and Posssum Radio Hour (10 – 11 pm)

A wild musical journey into the minds of emcee “Big” Howell Dawdy and the lovable tramp, The Possum.

The Constellation hosted by JPB and JP Source (11 – 12 am)

Many beautiful luminous discs combine to make a single glowing cohesive shape in the dark sky! Brought to you by the 2 JP’s, The Constellation is a non-stop mix of electronic textures. From ultra-new to hands-in-the-air classics, buckle up for a mind expanding journey.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.