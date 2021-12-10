According to multiple outlets, Michael Nesmith of The Monkees has passed away.

A statement from Nesmith’s family read:

“With Infinite Love we announce that Michael Nesmith has passed away this morning in his home, surrounded by family, peacefully and of natural causes. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time and we thank you for the love and light that all of you have shown him and us.”

Nesmith had completed a Monkees farewell tour earlier this year alongside Micky Dolenz, who is now the sole surviving member of the band. Nesmith’s final performance with Dolenz took place at The Greek Theater in November 2021.

Michael Nesmith was 78.

