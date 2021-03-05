The estate of the late, great Tom Petty has announced even more Wildflowers material is headed our way!

We were thrilled when Wildflowers & All the Rest came out last October, but now comes word of Finding Wildflowers, which will include songs that were previously available only on the limited-edition Super Deluxe nine-LP version of that set.

Due April 16th, Finding Wildflowers will contain 16 tracks including alternate takes, jam versions and more outtakes from the Wildflowers sessions. They’ll be released on limited-edition gold vinyl, CD and digital streaming platforms, with a black-vinyl release following on May 7th.

Check out the new video for a seldom-heard Petty tune that was recorded in 1992, but didn’t make the original 1994 album– “You Saw Me Comin'”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream